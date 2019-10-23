Major Auckland building sites are being shut down immediately as inadequate, illegal fire safety systems are being discovered, a building boss says.

"We're shut down for about two days now," said the chief whose company is working on a multi-million dollar high-rise building site where fittings or equipment were found not to meet building regulations.

"We had to send all the workers home but we'll get the systems in and comply and be right back again," he said.

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire live: Crews attack hotspots with wall of water to keep blaze contained

• SkyCity fire live: Inferno rages, roof fears, TVNZ evacuated

• Air pollution exceeded safe levels after SkyCity fire

• Fire brings downtown Auckland to a standstill

Advertisement

Metal water pipes, or risers, must be installed and charged or fully pressurised to within 9m of the top of any construction site, the building boss said, "and when the inspectors arrived yesterday morning at one of our sites, they had a list of other sites they were visiting in the area".

SkyCity fire is 85% burned through with crews using cranes to assess fire and damage. Video / Michael Graig / Mark Graham / Cameron Pitney

"This is a direct result of the convention centre fire because the council are at our sites maybe twice a week but nothing like this has ever happened before," he said.

Although those risers would be inspected and signed off eventually, he said it was too much of a coincidence to have the unexpected visit on the second day of the NZICC fire.

Fire safety pipes and charged or pressurised. Photo / supplied

A Fletcher Building spokesperson said in response to inquiries about NZICC hydrant systems and whether the risers were charged: "We can't comment on what other construction companies are doing but I can confirm that our NZICC project was and is compliant in this regard."

The builder said a fireman fighting that blaze told him the risers were only charged to level two of the $703m seven-level site.

Firefighters at the NZICC yesterday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Another building chief also confirmed the sudden fire safety inspections and said that the regulation or standard NZS4510 required all buildings under construction over 9m to have a charged riser installed within 9m of the highest point of that building.

That enabled firefighters to reach those upper levels with pressurised systems, he said.

"This hasn't been happening and as a result, the council are putting stop-work notices on some projects in town," he said.

Advertisement

Firefighters yesterday at the NZICC. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"This will become a challenge when a developer hasn't got a new water brigade water supply provided to the site by the time construction has reached that height.

Unfortunately, it's taken a fire like this one at the convention centre to awaken everyone."

Where building construction included installation of a permanent building hydrant system, fire safety risers had to be installed and brought into commission progressively as building work proceeds, he said.

If the consent does not require a permanent hydrant, then there would be no requirement for any riser system during construction.

"In multi-storeyed buildings, the system has to be functional with a building hydrant outlet on every floor up to a level not lower than 9m below the highest floor slab," he said.

During construction, a permanent water supply might not always be available. Then, a temporary connection would be acceptable via the site water supply to ensure every section of the hydrant system pipework which has to be kept charged with water at a positive pressure of at least 15kPa.

Charged risers supply no fire-fighting water.

Some joy amongst the angst yesterday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"It's only an inlet that the fire service pump their own water into with a reticulated pipework system and outlets throughout the building where they can then draw water and run their hoses from. No additional water supply is ever required apart from the 15mm charging line," he said.

The pressurised supply has to be through a pipe of not less than 15mm diameter and be capable of maintaining a flow of 25 litres/minute, he said.

A pressure gauge must be installed at the inlet so when the fire service arrives they know there is no hydrant valves open on any floors. This is all the charging line ever does, he said.

Taller buildings where the highest outlet was greater than 40m from the ground, required a booster pump which may be part of the system design, he said.

Those systems were commissioned once the construction height reached 40m because the fire trucks cannot pump their own water that high.

Inquiries have been made to Auckland Council about the inspections. A spokesperson said that had been referred to the inspection area.