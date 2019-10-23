Major Auckland building sites are being shut down immediately as inadequate, illegal fire safety systems are being discovered, a building boss says.

"We're shut down for about two days now," said the chief whose company is working on a multi-million dollar high-rise building site where fittings or equipment were found not to meet building regulations.

"We had to send all the workers home but we'll get the systems in and comply and be right back again," he said.

