A rather depressing thing happened at Dunedin airport on Tuesday.

No. It wasn't the inability to buy a newspaper. The absence of the Otago Daily Times at an airport is a mere footnote to the possible impending absence of TV3's news service, habitually watched in our household for nearly 30 years.

Nor was it the renovations. Every airport has those now. We may all be worried about climate change, but flying we are not about to stop doing. Endless airport carpentry is apparently inevitable.

READ MORE:
Wellington Airport to 'flip' terminal to avoid getting behind growth
Pattrick Smellie: The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.