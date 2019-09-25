COMMENT:

One of the clearest messages from this year's Herald Mood of the Boardroom survey of executive sentiment was frustration with the government's ability to execute policy.

It's a theme heard repeatedly from senior business leaders: that for all the honeyed words and excuses about the challenges of coalition management, this is not a government that's good at getting stuff done.

As if on cue, it emerged yesterday that another key element of climate change policy – how to bring farmers into the emissions trading scheme – is bogged down in a Cabinet committee.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Decisions that had been expected to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.