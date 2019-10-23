Businesses around Auckland CBD have called it a day and shut up shop due to smoke pollution and the lack of people in and around the city.

The fire that broke out at SkyCity's International Convention Centre at 1pm yesterday afternoon is yet to be contained, and smoke continues to billow around the city from the construction site of the $700 million development.

More than 25 businesses have closed their inner-city stores today due to ongoing smoke pollution. Many businesses were open this morning but have since closed due to the lack of foot traffic. About two in every five

