The devil will be in the detail of the insurance policies for both SkyCity and Fletcher Building, an investment expert says as firefighters continue to fight the blaze at the International Convention Center.

Both stocks weakened yesterday on the back of the fire, with SkyCity closing down 11c at $3.86 while Fletcher Building dropped 7c to $4.64. This morning Fletcher opened down another 15c, or 3.2 per cent at $4.50 and SkyCity is down 12c, or 3.1 per cent at $3.75.

