Fonterra has shifted its 2019/20 forecast farmgate milk price range up by 30c to $6.55 - $7.55 per kg of milk solids thanks to stong demand for whole milk powder.

The advance rate Fonterra pays its farmer owners will be set off the mid-point, $7.05 per kgMS, of the revised range, it said.

Chairman John Monaghan said the co-op had been achieving good prices for its milk so far this season.

"Demand for whole milk powder has been firm, and for the full season we're expecting it to be above last year," he said.

Global wholemilk powder production is down year to date and expected to continue to decrease for the remainder of 2019, he said.

"We are also continuing to sell our skim milk powder at higher prices than EU and US dairy companies in Global Dairy Trade (GDT) events," he said.

Fonterra, which in September reported a record $605 million loss, has forecast earnings per share of 15 to 25 cents for the current year.

High milk prices can put pressure on Fonterra's margins because milk is the co-op's biggest input cost, but chief executive Miles Hurrell said he was comfortable with its underlying business performance.

The earnings guidance is based on a forecast farmgate milk price, which still falls within its new forecast range of $6.55 - $7.55 per kg, he said.

"The mid-point of the revised range does mean our teams will need to continue to push hard to achieve our margins, but so far we're comfortable with how this season is shaping up in terms of underlying business performance," he said.

Hurrell said there were positive signals for the milk price.

"It is still very early in the season and a lot can change. There are a number of factors we are keeping a close eye on, which is why we've retained a wide forecast milk price range," he said.

"These factors include global trade tensions and political instability in some of our key sales regions. And, as is always the case, we cannot predict the weather and clearly weather conditions play a big role in global supply," he said.

Economists' milk price forecasts for the current 2019/20 season have drifted higher, driven by constrained supply and a significantly lower New Zealand dollar.

Fonterra's milk price for the season just ended came in at $6.35/kg.

Economists said Fonterra's currency hedging arrangements could be more favourable to the co-op this season compared to arrangements put in place for 2018/19.

The New Zealand dollar last traded at US63.9c, down from close to US70c last December.

Dairy NZ's latest estimate of breakeven is $5.95/kg milk solids.

Fonterra's milk price hit a record high of $8.40/kg in 2013/14 before slumping to $4.40/kg in 2014/15, and to $3.90/kg in 2015/16.

The price bounced to $6.12/kg in 2016/17.