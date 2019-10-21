On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Economists' milk price forecasts for the current 2019/20 season have drifted towards the top of Fonterra's wide $6.25 to $7.25/kg range, driven by constrained supply and a significantly lower New Zealand dollar.
Fonterra's milk price for the season just ended came in at a respectable $6.35/kg.
Bank of New Zealand senior economist Doug Steel said global dairy prices have stabilised over recent months, with a hint of increase.
"The US-China trade tension has been a poor backdrop and has kept us cautious all year, but dairy demand has been firm and generally subdued global milk supply continues to offer fundamentalsupport," Steel said in a commentary.