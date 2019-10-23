Bulk goods online retailer Container Door is seeking to raise $2 million to repay its loans and grow its website product listings as it looks towards a "global exit".

The Auckland retail company which brands itself as "the Amazon of big things" has raised almost $720,000 in less than two days hours through 518 pledges in its latest equity crowding campaign on PledgeMe.

A total of 602,410 company shares are on offer at $3.32 per share with a minimum investment of $498 for 150 shares.

Container Door claims the $2m it hopes to raise represents 4.5 per cent of the

