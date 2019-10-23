Bulk goods online retailer Container Door is seeking to raise $2 million to repay its loans and grow its website product listings as it looks towards a "global exit".

The Auckland retail company which brands itself as "the Amazon of big things" has raised almost $720,000 in less than two days hours through 518 pledges in its latest equity crowding campaign on PledgeMe.

A total of 602,410 company shares are on offer at $3.32 per share with a minimum investment of $498 for 150 shares.

Container Door claims the $2m it hopes to raise represents 4.5 per cent of the company, worth $39 million, according to founder and chief executive Ben Nathan.

The direct factory-to-consumer e-commerce retailer has ear-marked about $300,000 of that capital to be used to repay short-term debt, Nathan told the Herald.

Container Door is yet to make a profit and forecasts losses for the next two years, according to its information memorandum. Its revenue in the last financial year was $6.4m, and forecasts revenue of $8.6m this year.

It has made a total of $20.5m in revenue since its inception in September 2019.

The company raised $2m through crowdfunding last year, which it used to set up a showroom with pick-up areas, introduce Afterpay payment and expand its operations across the ditch. It is looking for a commercial partner in Australia to run business there.

"What we're doing is building out our platform so it can handle growth," said Nathan said, adding that the company had global aspirations, and wanted to follow internet giant Amazon's lead.

Nathan, who has worked in retail in New Zealand for 25 years and formerly owned men's wear retail chain Barkers Clothing, said Container Door was looking for a global partner to take the business to the next level, through either part or full ownership.

"We definitely have a path to profit but that doesn't mean we won't be acquired before it makes a profit. That's what we're looking for, we're looking for a global exit."

Lance Wiggs, founder of Punakaiki Fund, said a company like Container Door should in theory be profitable and cash flow positive from inception.

The company's valuation seemed unusually high, and appeared to follow a trend whereby some companies crowdfunding tended to overstate their worth, and much higher than those in the private market, Wiggs said.

He said he struggled to understand why the company was yet to make a profit.

"How can you have a business like this that doesn't make money?

"Typically I would expect a deal company like this to make money from the get-go. The gross profit does appear to be a lot lower than I would expect and I worry about the expenses, and how much marketing is buried in the expenses, as well as staff costs."

Wiggs said he was "highly suspicious" of deal sites that needed to raise money to grow.

Retail offers generally tended to attract higher valuations, sometimes double those of the private sector, he said.

Cactus Outdoor director and tech investor Ben Kepes said equity crowdfunding often came with significant risk to everyday investors.

"It can be a positive thing but often with crowdfunding you have people who aren't sophisticated investors putting money into things which are highly speculative. While crowdfunding platforms are really keen on talking about democratisation and allowing the average investor a chance to get in on opportunities, they also introduce a heap of risk.

"If a proposition can't get investment through normal channels then there's a good reason for that, and I don't think equity crowdfunding is the answer."