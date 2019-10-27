Danielle Beh, founder of car seat education firm SitTight, talks becoming a child restraint technician and starting a firm to make travelling by road safer for children.

What does your business do?

SitTight is about reducing injuries and deaths in child passengers. How I go about that is by providing training around the use of child restraints and my particular focus is doing that with the vehicle rental industry, helping companies to upskill and train their staff to be sure that all child restraints that are hired out are done so in line with the law.

