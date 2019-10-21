COMMENT

Around the world, the agricultural sector is under pressure and is increasingly turning to technology as a fix. New Zealand agritech has the smarts to offer solutions.

Developing partnerships in the UK and Ireland provides a good opportunity for our innovators, providing access to the levels of investment and channels to market that we need to make the most of these global opportunities.

The UK and Ireland have some great innovative agritech projects under way. One example is the Hands Free Hectare initiative where for two years a hectare of cropping land has been repeatedly planted, tended and harvested

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.