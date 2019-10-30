For two months, through wind, rain and hail, a mixture of bed sheets and professionally printed signs have lined Havelock North's Te Mata Rd, all saying one thing - "No".

That "no" is the residents' rejection of a Spark cellphone tower, which was put on hold almost as soon as shovels started digging in early September, amid a wave of public opposition.

The residents immediately affected say they won't be bored by the long game - those sheets are in it for the long haul.

New protest signs have been put up at the site of a Spark cellphone tower on Te Mata Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Tensions first came to a head between Spark and residents last month when the latter questioned what contractors were doing. They say they were not notified.

Residents formed an action group and called for an urgent meeting with Spark, and demanded work on the site stop.

A meeting between the two parties, as well as Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Hastings District Councillors Damon Harvey and Malcolm Dixon took place on September 5.

Dixon lives within 500m of the site, and along with Harvey were contacted by residents in the first instance to help them.

Following the meeting, Spark apologised and agreed to look for an alternative site for the 3.5m antenna on top of the 10m light post.

If the current site is chosen, Spark will look at an alternative design.

Stephen Fookes, who lives at 1 Durham Dr and whose fence is directly behind the cell tower, says they are frustrated Spark is "dragging the whole process on".

"If they wanted to get a resolution, they would have done something much faster.

They have a meeting scheduled with Hazlehurst later this week to "pursue discussions".

However, Fookes says they have been doing a lot of research to ensure the tower does not go ahead.

"The longer Spark takes to respond, the more information we are pulling together that will make it harder for Spark to justify trying to progress."

The search area for an alternative site of a cell tower in Havelock North, provided by Spark. Photo / Supplied.

Dixon said following the meeting last month, Spark informed them that they will not be doing any work on the current site until December.

"Before they do anything they will have another meeting with the community action group."

He said Spark was doing its "due diligence, I would hope".

A Spark spokeswoman said the company is in the process of evaluating an alternative site suggested by some members of the community.

"No decision has been made in regard to the site's location at this time."

Hazlehurst says she has asked to meet with members of the residents' group this week to discuss how council can help get the best outcome for the community.

She says the council wants to work together with Spark and residents to make sure everyone is happy with future sites of cellphone towers.

The council was waiting to receive an update from Spark regarding the Te Mata Rd site, she said.