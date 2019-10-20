At least two smaller commercial passenger flyers are looking at expanding services in Hawke's Bay Airport following withdrawal announcements from Jetstar and small regional operator Sounds Air.

The interest by Air Napier and Tauranga-owned Sunair Aviation indicates a re-establishment of some provincial links such as those operated by the now long-gone Eagle Airways, with a nostalgic whiff of the NAC and SPANZ competition of the 1960s.

Air Napier changed hands last year and in February this year started a regular service between Napier and Gisborne, and but Sunair is not currently operating in the region. Although, it has previously done

