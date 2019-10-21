New Zealand is home to more than 400,000 small businesses, with about 70 per cent - or 280,000 - one-person operations. With the country's suicide rates at their highest levels since records began, Aimee Shaw explores how small businesses can combat poor mental health in the workplace.

A new report looking into mental health in the small business sector says organisations that prioritise the wellbeing of their workforce outperform the industry average by approximately 10 per cent.

Nearly a quarter of the population suffered from poor mental wellbeing last year, but 40 per cent of the country's small firms say

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.