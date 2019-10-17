When media first reported Catherine Harris' appointment as the managing director of TBWA Auckland, the response was swift.

"Don't do it!" screamed comment after comment on trade magazine blogs, delivering a less-than-subtle warning that the role might involve a few more uncomfortable moments.

These warnings also extended to conversations she had with industry friends, with most suggesting that TBWA was an advertising agency on the way down.

WEEKLY DOSE OF AD NEWS:
Sign up for the AdBeat newsletter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harris didn't listen, instead trusting her gut and taking the risk on what would be the biggest job of her career

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'It shouldn't matter'