The latest development to emerge from the ANZ marketing department might be adorable but it's more than a pretty face.

Behind the merino fluff of the wooden character they've called Mr Humfreez is a clever contraption designed to let homeowners know when their home has become too humid or cold.

When the humidity rises too high, the horns of the ram unfurl and straighten, warning those in the vicinity that things aren't safe. And when the temperature drops beneath 18 degrees Celsius, Humfreez's button nose takes on a blueish hue.

