Gold kiwifruit orchards are worth $100,000 more per hectare than last year with some earning 13 per cent returns.

''Spectacular'' is how PGG Wrightson rural and lifestyle sales consultant Stan Robb described the current marketplace, which has ''gone up another step''.

Robb said top gold kiwifruit orchards were fetching $1.2 to $1.3 million per hectare and last month he sold an orchard in Te Teko for more than $45m.

That orchard included 36ha of gold and 8ha of green kiwifruit, and strong orchard gate returns were continuing to drive up

