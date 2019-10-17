Watch the live stream below. The webcast will be available approximately 15-20 minutes prior to the target T-0 time.

Rocket Lab has successfully launched its latest mission which will see it carry satellites for California-base Astro Digital.

The mission, dubbed 'As The Crow Flies', is Rocket Lab's fifth for the year.

The mission took off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Māhia Peninsula at 2:22pm today.

Within Electron's fairing will be a single spacecraft for Astro Digital which supports satellites and missions across a variety of sectors including Earth observation, communications and technology demonstrations.

Astro Digital is a five-year-old business which monitors six satellites. The company suffered a setback in 2017 when its first two satellites were damaged as a Russian Soyuz rocket failed.

Spacenews.com reported Astro Digital was paid insurance for the loss of two Landmapper cubesats sent into orbit two years ago after the company proved the failure stemmed from a launch problem

The Rocket Lab mission is named 'As The Crow Flies' in reference to Astro Digital's Corvus platform of cubesats. Corvus is a genus of birds which includes crows.

'As The Crow Flies' has been moved forward in Rocket Lab's 2019 launch after a customer originally slated for launch in the coming weeks requested a later launch date.

Rocket Lab'senior vice president – global launch services, Lars Hoffman, says the mission is a perfect example of the tailored, responsive and precise launch service sought by an increasing number of small satellite operators.

"The Electron launch vehicle, with its unique Kick Stage, is perfectly positioned to provide the kind of tailored, rapid and responsive access to space that rideshare models simply can't deliver," Hoffman said.

Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab has delivered 39 satellites to orbit on the Electron launch vehicle, enabling operations in space debris mitigation, Earth observation, ship and airplane tracking, and radio communications.