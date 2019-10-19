Calls for the Government to launch an emergency spend-up to boost the economy are unrealistic.

Doing that now would be to acknowledge that the economy is tanking, which would:

A) be a terrible look for the Government and B) might actually do more damage to confidence by looking panicked.

Also, the economy isn't actually tanking.

GDP growth has slowed with tedious monotony since December 2016.

But it's been a funny sort of downturn, with low unemployment, a construction boom, a growing population and strong commodity prices.

All those grim business confidence surveys still contain complaints about capacity issues, like staffing

