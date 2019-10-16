It's official. The iconic Maketu Pies has been sold. The new owners? Te Arawa Management Ltd, the commercial subsidiary of Te Arawa Lakes Trust. When news broke that the iconic pie company had been placed into receivership earlier this month, the community was devastated and many feared they would lose their jobs. The company has employed mostly local Maketū people for many years and the sale means the company will stay in local hands. A sense of relief has fallen over the community. Reporter Zoe Hunter speaks to the owner of Maketu Pies for the first time.

