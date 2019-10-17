COMMENT

What is our future vision for New Zealand agriculture?

There has been a passionate debate among many New Zealanders about the health of our environment and the planet over the past few months and this unprecedented level of engagement and interest in this critical issue should be welcomed.

However, as the country faces a raft of proposed new policies and regulations for freshwater and climate change, we all need to take a step back and ask ourselves a fundamental question – what does success look like?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Govt freshwater proposals a blunt instrument for complex water problems

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.