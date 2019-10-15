Ebos is paying A$34 million ($36.5m) to buy the LMT and National Surgical businesses in its first foray into the medical devices sector.

"The acquisition provides Ebos with an initial entry point and strong platform for growth into the A$8 billion Australian and New Zealand medical devices sector," the company says in a statement.

Ebos doesn't expect the two businesses to have a material impact on earnings for the year ending June 2020 and they are "expected to meet the group's return-on-capital-employed hurdle of 15 per cent within two years."

They were co-founded by Jon Mills and Kerry Lawford 24 years ago and generate about A$40m in annual revenue.

The statement doesn't say whether the pair will be staying on, although it quotes them as saying: "we look forward to working with a bigger team with more capital and the ability to leverage Ebos' strong relationships with healthcare networks throughout Australia and New Zealand to provide existing and new customers a wider scope of service."

The businesses provide products and services in the areas of orthopaedic, spine, neuro, ear-nose-and-throat, plastics and sports medicine.

"The acquisition represents an important development in the group's growth trajectory as it is the first step in building another significant platform to our healthcare portfolio," says Ebos chief executive John Cullity in the statement.

"Medical device distribution presents a natural adjacency to our existing capability and offers strong economic fundamentals and promising organic growth rates," he says.

"Our strategy is to target specific therapeutic areas focused on 'personalised healthcare,' which means quicker and more effective screening, diagnosis and treatment, leading to a better healthcare service for our communities."

In August, when the company reported a marginal increase in annual net profit to $137.7m, Ebos estimated it had about $300-350m available for acquisitions while keeping debt low.

The company has a long track record of growth through usually small, "bolt-on" purchases, although it has made the occasional large acquisition. It spent $93.6m on acquisitions in the year ended June.

Ebos, which is holding its annual shareholders' meeting today, told the meeting that trading for the September quarter was "in line with our internal expectations and we reconfirm the group is confident of a significant increase in earnings in the current financial year."

It will have the benefit of winning the Chemist Warehouse Group supply contract that kicked in from July 1 and is expected to add about $1b to annual sales.

The company's revenue was $6.9b in the year ended June.

Ebos shares are trading at $25.05, up 14 cents, or 0.6 per cent, and have gained 17 per cent in the last 12 months.