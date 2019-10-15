Former Prime Minister Sir Bill English has teamed up with two former colleagues to launch a start-up designed to measure and compare the impact of philanthropic investment.

Wellington-based Impact Lab uses data to aggregate dashboards that display social service providers that have been invested in, the aspects of people's lives they are trying to change, and how well each perform in terms of social value return on investment.

The web-based application breaks up the improvement and change made in people's lives into regions, ethnic groups and populations to "help philanthropists make better investment decisions".

