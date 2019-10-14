Labour is being urged to deliver on its promise for a controversial new type of employment agreement, more than nine months after a working group delivered its report.

Ahead of its conference in Wellington on Tuesday, the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) has released a new report on Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs), a proposed type of sector-wide agreement which was promised by Labour in its 2017 election manifesto.

Richard Wagstaff, president of the CTU said the latest report outlined key aspects of FPAs, but the main purpose was to draw attention to the issue, rather than present something new.

"We

