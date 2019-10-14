The Central North Island's fastest-growing tech company says Hawke's Bay is set to benefit from a major "brain gain" as more highly skilled workers move to the region for its climate and lifestyle.

Havelock North-based AskYourTeam, which makes a technology platform that involves employees in the management of a company, took out the regional award at the 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 Awards after recording 288% growth in the past three years.

CEO Chris O'Reilly said the company's success has been driven by the pull factors of the Hawke's Bay lifestyle, which have helped attract the right talent.

"Finding talent is

