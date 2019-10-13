Wealthy businessman and philanthropist Sir Owen Glenn is setting up a private lending fund to provide mezzanine-type funding for small to medium sized businesses.

Glenn, who is battling serious health issues, says the $100 million fund will be structured to provide finance for businesses struggling to access capital or borrow from traditional banking sources.

He says he will form an investment committee made up of close colleagues and advisors from New Zealand and overseas to oversee

