COMMENT:

The United States is a deeply divided country at present, mainly because of its political controversies and the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Political discussions are best avoided because it is difficult to anticipate the reaction; Trump supporters believe the President can do no wrong, while his critics argue he has no virtues.

However, in Manhattan the attitude towards Trump is more predictable because he received only 64,929 votes, or 9.7 per cent of the votes cast, in his hometown in the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
The 'I'm rubber, you're glue' presidency: Trump turns to schoolyard taunts

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.