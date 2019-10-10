After House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the Oval Office occupant countered with a creative offer of his own: Impeach me? No, impeach you!

And so it was that Trump suggested, in a series of tweets, that perhaps the two California Democrats leading the effort against him - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee - should be impeached instead.

