At the stroke of a pen Spark has put to rest any doubt about its commitment to streaming sports content by snatching the New Zealand Cricket broadcast rights from Sky Television.

At the same it has dealt another major blow to Sky, already reeling from competition and alternative viewing options.

Sky TV's stock sank nearly 20 per cent to less than a dollar after Spark said it secured all New Zealand Cricket matches played domestically for the next six years in a deal that includes state-owned broadcaster Television New Zealand providing a free-to-air element.

