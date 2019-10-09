The end of summer is a nervous time for superyacht designers, and not because they fear that the owners of their latest creations may be disappointed with the first outings in the Mediterranean.

The worry is about the designers' next vessels, because this is the time of year when clients whose boats are still in production come back from holidays with a wish list of new features — usually, based on what they saw on their friends' yachts or at the Monaco Yacht Show, which ended September 28.

"Right now we are quite far down the line in completing a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Protecting the Picassos

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Doing more with more