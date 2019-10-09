

A Hawke's Bay man who won an $11 million Powerball prize from New Zealand's luckiest Lotto store says his family members now travel from out of town to Hastings to try to cash in themselves.

Throngs of punters descended on the store on Wednesday in a bid to win a $28 million Powerball prize.

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy has long held the title as New Zealand's "luckiest" Lotto store, with a total of 49 First Division winning tickets sold there.

Store manager Carole Ormond said people flocked to it because of its lucky status.

The $11 million March winner, who did not want to be identified, said the store's luck was certainly a factor for him buying the ticket from there, but the main reason was more practical.

"Everyone knows that Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy is a lucky store, so that was certainly in the back of my mind.

"But to be honest, the main reason I went there to buy my ticket was because it was close to work."

The winner said his family and friends were catching on about the store's luck.

"I've had family members who live out of town tell me that they will go out of their way to buy their ticket from Unichem Stortford Lodge.

"I think when you know someone who has won big, you want to try your luck too – after all, you know it really can happen."

Since winning the Powerball life had been "pretty incredible" for him and his wife, he said.



"Everything goes with the flow now. We don't have to plan things as much anymore, we can just do it. We're looking at doing a tour around the South Island soon.

"We want to stop in at all the little townships along the way starting on the West Coast and making our way up the east.

"That would have just been a dream before we won Powerball, but now we can actually go and do it."

He said he and his wife had since retired and had more time to spend with family.

"We've also bought a boat so I spend my spare time out on the water fishing. Life is certainly a lot more relaxed now.

"We've bought a couple of properties since with the win, but the majority has been invested. It's all tucked away and is going to set us up for the rest of our lives."

His advice for the next person who hits the big time?



"My number one piece of advice for the next Powerball winner is to stay calm and make a plan. Before we even had the prize in our account, my wife and I sat down and really thought about what we wanted to do.

"It's quite funny because a couple of weeks before we won we had that discussion, you know, 'what would you do if you won?' and as it turns out, all the things we said we'd do, didn't end up happening."