"We want to stop in at all the little townships along the way starting on the West Coast and making our way up the east.
"That would have just been a dream before we won Powerball, but now we can actually go and do it."
He said he and his wife had since retired and had more time to spend with family.
"We've also bought a boat so I spend my spare time out on the water fishing. Life is certainly a lot more relaxed now.
"We've bought a couple of properties since with the win, but the majority has been invested. It's all tucked away and is going to set us up for the rest of our lives."
His advice for the next person who hits the big time?
"My number one piece of advice for the next Powerball winner is to stay calm and make a plan. Before we even had the prize in our account, my wife and I sat down and really thought about what we wanted to do.
"It's quite funny because a couple of weeks before we won we had that discussion, you know, 'what would you do if you won?' and as it turns out, all the things we said we'd do, didn't end up happening."