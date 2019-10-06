A man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital - after getting his hand stuck in a cheese cutter.
Emergency services were called to the Dairyworks factory on Halswell Junction Road just after 11.
A St John's spokesman says the man was able to be freed from the machine.
READ MORE:
• Work safety watchdog WorkSafe turns to cancer deaths with $57m budget boost
• WorkSafe to investigate: Worker hospitalised after glass pane injury at Auckand site
• Minister for Workplace Relations ushers in new 10-year work safety plan
Advertisement
WorkSafe and Police have been notified.