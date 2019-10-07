COMMENT:

Nobody likes a whinger, especially here in New Zealand where we prefer to just get stuff done.

So your correspondent felt little sympathy for Future Mobility Solutions director Mark Broadley as he went on a Michael Cheika-esque tirade about the NZ stock exchange at his company's annual meeting last month.

The owner of amphibious boat maker Sealegs has barely kept its head above water and will leave the NZX priced with its shares priced at 4.5 cents apiece, or $8 million in total, having lost about 59 per cent of their value since the start of the year.

