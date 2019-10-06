One sunny Wednesday in February, a gangly man in a sports jacket and a partly unbuttoned paisley shirt walked into the Los Angeles field office of the FBI. At the reception desk, he gave his name — Val Broeksmit — and began to pace anxiously in the lobby.

Broeksmit couldn't believe he was voluntarily meeting with the FBI. An unemployed rock musician with a history of opioid abuse and credit card theft, not to mention a dalliance with North Korea-linked hackers, he was accustomed to shunning if not fearing law enforcement. But two investigators had flown from the bureau's New

The next great American whistleblower

'Please don't tell anyone where you're getting this'

Val Broeksmit vs. David Boies

'I am eternally sorry and condemned'

Dinner with Moby