Tough competition between power company crews

Unison Contracting Services Hawke's Bay overcame tough competition to win the line mechanic team award at the Connexis Annual Connection Excellence Awards. They were joined on the podium by Bernard Muzengeza, WEL Networks, who was acclaimed overall trainee of the year. Competition between power company crews was intense in Hawke's Bay last week as they vied for top national honours at Annual Connection 2019. Teams and individuals competed in a series of events at the event replicating the work they do out in the field to ensure that New Zealand's power is kept flowing.

