Regulatory compliance start-up First AML has raised $2.5 million in its latest capital raise led by Pushpay founders Chris Heaslip and Eliot Crowther.

Heaslip, who founded the almost US$1 billion digital church collection payment operator Pushpay in 2011 along with Crowther, will join the board of First AML as chairman, tasked with helping the company to scale and grow into new markets.

First AML plans to use the capital to invest in technology development and expand into Australia, Singapore and wider Asia. The company also plans to hire more than 10 product developers, add new features to its platform, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.