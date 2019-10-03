COMMENT:

As a wounded Spark battles away in the streaming trench of its own making, a much bloodier fight brews in the Kiwi living room – and it could change the way our kids talk.

Data from broadcaster TVNZ, released this week, indicates that we've reached an important tipping point in the way viewers watch online content.

READ MORE:
Should every Kiwi ad agency and media company employ a psychologist?
Payday lenders, vapers, a new ad shop and an ugly anniversary
Alcohol advertising up for debate and why Kiwi politicians suck at advertising
Clown perfect symbol for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cookies, diapers and candy