To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

Mark Bryers is self-employed and working from a small apartment in Sydney where he has had a rocky run in business since the collapse of the house of cards that was the Blue Chip empire he co-founded.

The Blue Chip group of companies failed in 2008 owing $84 million to more than 2000 investors.

In 2009 Bryers was adjudged bankrupt in New Zealand with individual debt obligations of $230 million.

In 2010 he pleaded guilty

