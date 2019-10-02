The owners of Ponsonby's 23-unit Retro apartment block can continue to take action against Auckland Council and an engineer after those parties lost an attempt to escape the battle.

In the Retro Apartments Body Corporate and Jamac Holdings v Auckland Council, Omaha Investments No 1 and Maurice John Harris, Associate Judge Roger Bell in the High Court at Auckland ruled the council and engineer remain parties to the action.

The apartment owners are suing the council for negligence inspecting and issuing a code compliance certificate and the structural and civil engineering consultancy and its director for negligence.

Leaky

