Local petrol prices also spiked after the attack on September 14 and there were fears further unrest in the middle-east would see prices spike higher.
The drone strike on the Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq immediately shut down five per cent of the global oil production and was described as the biggest single-day disruption to oil markets since the Iraq war in 1991.
But industry analysts say the Saudis have surprised with the swift pace at which it has repaired the damage and restored production
Local petrol companies were quick to lift the pump prices after the attacks with both Z Energy and BP attributing a 6c price hike to disruption.
Local prices had started to fall again says the Automobile Association's petrol analyst Mark Stockdale.