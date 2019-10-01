COMMENT:

"I'm a strong believer in security cameras. Even if it's an artificial one, it still scares you. You think 'they've got me now'," reformed burglar Adrian Pritchard told The Herald in August this year.

Cameras deter bad people more than security lights, Pritchard reckons. They work better than burglar alarms, judging by a total lack of response from neighbours and a police car passing by a friend's house where I desperately mashed a keypad to turn off the deafeningly loud sound I had accidentally triggered.

Security aspect aside, door cams work great for when you're not at home and

