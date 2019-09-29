Cawthron Institute innovation 2019 winner Quantec has locked in its presence in the Chinese market for 20 years with an ingredient deal for mother-baby health and nutrition products.

The Hamilton company will supply its Immune Defence Proteins (trademarked IDP) products to distributor Holon, a player in the NZ$4.2 billion Chinese mother-baby supplement market.

Quantec, based at the Waikato Innovation Park, specialises in extracting high-value bioactive substances from natural products. IDP is a natural, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial agent derived from fresh, pasteurised cow milk.

IDP contains more than 50 active milk proteins and was proven to strengthen immunity, rebalance healthy gut flora and support digestive health, said the company.

Quantec chief executive Raewyn McPhillips said the long-term agreement to supply a growing volume of IDP formulation to Holon is a first for Quantec and follows an eight year partnership with the private Chinese company, which specialises in premium products.

Quantec won this year's Cawthron Institute innovation award and the supreme award. It also took out the supreme award last year.

McPhillips said the immunity products channel within the mother-baby supplement market in China accounts for 18 per cent or NZ$756m. Holon aims to capture at least 10 per cent of this channel, she said.

Quantec contract manufacturers all its products. It currently employs seven people in Hamilton and a general manager in China.