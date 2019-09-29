Cawthron Institute innovation 2019 winner Quantec has locked in its presence in the Chinese market for 20 years with an ingredient deal for mother-baby health and nutrition products.

The Hamilton company will supply its Immune Defence Proteins (trademarked IDP) products to distributor Holon, a player in the NZ$4.2 billion Chinese mother-baby supplement market.

Quantec, based at the Waikato Innovation Park, specialises in extracting high-value bioactive substances from natural products. IDP is a natural, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial agent derived from fresh, pasteurised cow milk.

IDP contains more than 50 active milk proteins and was proven to strengthen immunity, rebalance healthy gut

