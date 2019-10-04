COMMENT

Q. My friend is in his 70's and his health has been poor for some time. He divorced from his wife many years ago and has two adult children from that relationship. He met a new partner about three years ago and they are now living together in his home.

My friend told me that they visited a lawyer to arrange for his new partner to buy in to his home and that he made changes to his Will. I was surprised at the timing of this as he is just recovering from an operation and is quite medicated. He definitely doesn't seem like his normal self.

He always said he wanted everything to go to his daughters when he passed away as neither of them have a lot of money. I don't want to interfere, but I don't think the time is right to be making financial decisions that could affect him and his children.

A. I can understand the concern you have for your friend. It is ideal if people make big decisions about their property and their future when they are in good health. However, often it is being unwell that prompts people to make changes and get their affairs in order.

Is he well enough to make changes to his Will?

When a person makes a Will or requests changes to their Will, their lawyer should assess whether the person is competent to make those decisions, which in legal terms, is called having testamentary capacity.

A person making or changing a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Changes to ownership of the home

Next steps

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.