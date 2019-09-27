COMMENT:

Q. My husband and I are separating after five years together. We are getting on well so we decided we would both stay in our home until the summer when we will put it on the market. Once it is sold, we will settle our relationship property.

I wasn't going to look for another house just yet, but I have come across the perfect property for me and I would like to make an offer. My parents are going to gift me the money for the deposit, but they are worried that my husband could have a claim on it, given that our divorce hasn't been finalised.

I don't think he would do that but is it a possibility?

A. When you separate it is necessary to divide your "relationship property". Generally speaking, your relationship property will be the assets you have accumulated during your relationship including your family home and chattels.

There are some assets and debts which can remain "separate property" and don't need to be shared. These include money or assets which existed prior to the relationship, that are kept separate from any income earned during the relationship. Also, gifts and inheritance received during the relationship which are kept separate.

The property you acquire once you cease living together as a couple is also separate

Your options

Independent advice

Related articles:

Conclusion

