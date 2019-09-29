On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It said although none of the chairpersons have sought any changes to directors' fees, Robertson thought it would be helpful to "set out the Government's position".
In fact, the only circumstance in which Robertson said he would support a pay increase for the directors was in the event of a significant change in the current environment or other "exceptional circumstances".
Robertson noted in the letter that all four companies were performing well and the Government had confidence in their chairs and the directors.
He added that the directors have important jobs and deserve to be "fairly paid for the work they do".
The three energy companies have all confirmed to the Herald that directors' fees would not be hiked at their next annual meeting.
Mercury Chairwoman Joan Withers said as the company had been informed by the Government that it would not support any director pay increases, there would be none at October's annual meeting.
A Genesis spokesperson said the company's board was aware of the expressed position of the Government.
"Without the support of the Shareholding Ministers, the Genesis Board has determined that it will not be proposing a fee increase for shareholders consideration at this year's annual shareholder meeting."
Air NZ also said it would not be seeking an increase in directors' remuneration.
Last month, the Government changed the rules around how MPs' pay increases were calculated.
Reviews of MPs' wages will now take place after each election, setting what the increases will be for each of the three years of that term.