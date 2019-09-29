Finance Minister Grant Robertson asked the chairs of the country's three biggest power companies and Air New Zealand not to give themselves and the companies' directors a pay rise.

And all four majority Crown-owned companies have fallen into line, telling the Herald they have heeded the Government's call.

In letters, released to the Herald under the Official Information Act, Robertson appealed directly to Air NZ chairman Tony Carter, and the chairpersons for Genesis, Mercury and Meridian.

All four companies are listed on New Zealand's stock exchange but are 51 per cent Government-owned.

As such, the Government has a significant say

