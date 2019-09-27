EDITORIAL:

The sole winner from Jetstar's cancelled regional routes this week is Air New Zealand - while the queue of losers is a long one.

An estimated 20,000 passengers are booked for flights beyond November 30, when Jetstar pulls out. It's bad news for those passengers, and for anyone travelling these routes, as competition kept ticket prices keen.

Jetstar flew regional routes to four centres - New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North and Napier - for the past four years, making a significant difference to airfares on those routes.

However, the economics of flying to regions are tough. A bigger operation

