Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray. In today's edition:

• Is Tower over capitalised?
• Faafoi's costly conduct law
• Fonterra's $62m debt

Tower's plans to raise more capital alongside its acquisition of rival insurer Youi's New Zealand business has not gone down well with investors.

Since announcing the $13 million bolt-on acquisition and $34m equity raising on Tuesday Tower's share price has fallen back 7c a share to 70.5c.

Analyst Jarden down-graded its rating from outperform to neutral on the news dropping its target price to 68c

