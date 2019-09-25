Wherescape, a one-time hot IPO prospect has been quietly sold offshore, shortly after its consulting arm was bought by Spark.

The Auckland-based big-data company has been sold to a relatively obscure US outfit, Idera, for an undisclosed sum.

While neither Wherescape nor Idera will share details (Idera released a short statement and Wherescape nothing), but one veteran tech investor told the Herald it was a carve up, with Idera taking the intellectual property and Spark most staff.

Earlier this month, Spark revealed it had bought Wherescape's professional services arm, Now Consulting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While no price was disclosed, but Spark said Now

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.