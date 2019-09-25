Formal complaints of fraud were made against giant alleged ponzi East Wind five years ago, but authorities failed to formally investigate the apparent scam whose expected losses subsequently ballooned to exceed $45 million.

East Wind, an Auckland-based financial and immigration consultancy targeting Japanese nationals, was revealed by the Herald today to have operated for at least seven years as an alleged ponzi scheme.

Liquidators found more than 200 creditors were owed $45m with only $1m in assets to satisfy them.

The sudden death in February from chronic alcoholism of East Wind founder and chief executive Tom Tanaka, also known

