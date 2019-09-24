The sudden death of an Auckland businessman has triggered investigations uncovering a decade of deception and what is being described as New Zealand's largest Ponzi scheme since David Ross.

Hundreds of investors have come forward claiming to liquidators to be owed $45 million from the East Wind group of Tom Tanaka, also known as Masatomo Ashikaga.

Tanaka, 60, had operated the company since 1996, catering mainly to wealthy Japanese-speaking nationals looking to gain residency in New Zealand by investing money here. But neither he nor his firm was registered as an immigration adviser or financial services provider.

Tanaka died in

