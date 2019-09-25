The best way to understand Fonterra's just-revealed new business direction is to forget everything you understood about New Zealand's biggest company – except for the dairy bit.

READ MORE:
Commercial 'disaster': Can it get any worse for Fonterra?
Andrea Fox: Fonterra has a bigger problem than red ink

Gone is the aim – and claim – to be one of the world's biggest dairy exporters.

Gone is the goal of collecting more and more milk from other countries, previously known as "milk pools", which resulted in debt-funded growth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gone is the sloganised ambition of "making a difference to the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.